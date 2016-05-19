FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish fin min says new timetable will not inhibit bank sales
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

Irish fin min says new timetable will not inhibit bank sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - Ireland’s pledge to sell no more than a 25 percent stake in any bank before the end of 2018 will not inhibit its freedom to act and is just an acknowledgement that it will dispose in a controlled way, Ireland’s finance minister said on Thursday.

The new minority administration’s policy programme published last week signalled that the government may take a more active role in the still mostly state-owned sector and potentially keep hold of bank stakes for longer than anticipated.

“The provision in the new programme for government that we not sell more than 25 percent of any bank by end 2018 is just a formal acknowledgement that we intend to exit these investments carefully and in a controlled manner and it will not inhibit our freedom of action,” Michael Noonan said in a speech.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.