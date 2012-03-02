Troika consensus on Irish bank debt concession-IMF

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - There is a great deal of consensus among Ireland’s EU/IMF lenders on proposals to reduce the cost of its bank rescue through a refinancing of capital pumped into the former Anglo Irish Bank, an IMF official said on Friday.

Dublin has been pursuing a months-long campaign to amend the terms of its bank bailout and is concentrating on striking a deal to better finance some 30 billion euros ($40 billion) worth of promissory notes, a form of IOU, used to recapitalise the failed bank.

“There is a lot of consensus. It is still a work in progress but fundamentally the underlying process has attracted a lot of consensus,” IMF mission chief for Ireland Craig Beaumont told a conference call, adding that there was no time frame for completing negotiations.

Beaumont added that he did not anticipate any impact on Ireland’s bailout programme from the government’s decision this week to call a referendum on Europe’s new fiscal treaty and said that so far it had not created much additional uncertainty.