9 months ago
Irish central bank faces conflict of interest in mortgage role, ECB says
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 18, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 9 months ago

Irish central bank faces conflict of interest in mortgage role, ECB says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Ireland faces a conflict of interest from its new role assessing competition in the Irish market for mortgage loans and giving lenders directions on variable interest rates, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

"The ECB considers that the CBI's new tasks relating to the variable rate mortgages qualify as government tasks," the ECB said in a legal opinion.

"In addition ... the conferral of this task on the CBI creates a conflict of interest with the CBI's monetary policy, banking supervision and financial stability tasks and objectives and raises concerns with regard to the independence of the CBI." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Larry King)

