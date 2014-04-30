FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Irish home prices fall 0.7 pct m/m in March
April 30, 2014 / 10:13 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Irish home prices fall 0.7 pct m/m in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(No changes to text)

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Irish house prices declined by 0.7 percent month-on-month in March although they were still 7.8 percent higher than a year earlier, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.

Prices in the capital were unchanged in March from the previous month but were up 14.3 percent on the year.

Residential property prices have halved since 2008 in a crash that devastated the economy but have started to recover in the last year, particularly in Dublin, which is an attractive location for multinational companies. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Conor Humphries)

