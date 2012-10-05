FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish property developer Treasury Holdings to be wound up
October 5, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Irish property developer Treasury Holdings to be wound up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Irish property developer Treasury Holdings is to be wound up, a Dublin court heard on Friday, making it one of the biggest and most high-profile casualties of a property crash that led the country into an EU/IMF bailout.

The company, controlled by developers Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett, had built up a multibillion-euro property empire that included golf course resorts in Sweden, a five-star hotel in Moscow and offices in Paris.

However most of its debts were transferred to Ireland’s state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) after a building boom came to a sharp halt in 2008. Backed by NAMA, another debtor, Belgian financial group KBC, won consent to have the company wound up on Friday.

