Irish bankrupt Quinn may face jail for hiding assets

DUBLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Irish businessman Sean Quinn is still blocking a state-owned bank to which he owes billions of euros from seizing assets he has hidden abroad and may have to be jailed if he does not cooperate, the bank’s lawyer told the high court on Friday.

Quinn, whose four billion euro ($4.9 billion) business empire collapsed after a disastrous investment in the now failed Anglo Irish Bank, was found guilty of contempt of court last month for violating an order not to block the bank from seizing 500 million euros worth of assets he had hidden abroad.

Lawyers for the state-owned bank told the court on Friday that there had been a very significant failure to comply with the court’s order to disclose information about the assets.

“The bank is in the difficult position that it still wants to have a coercive element, ultimately its objective is to get the assets returned, but the defendants seem to want to keep hold of the assets and spend some time in jail,” said Paul Gallagher, counsel for the bank.

Quinn, who has come to personify the boom and bust of Ireland’s “Celtic Tiger” economy, would be the first major figure to be sent to prison in connection with the country’s financial collapse.

Gallagher said the court might have no option other than a prison sentence and suggested that Quinn’s son and nephew, who were also found guilty of contempt, could be jailed while Quinn himself stayed free to carry out the court’s orders.

Lawyers for the Quinns, who filed an appeal against the findings of contempt on Thursday, said the three men had made various offers to cooperate with the bank but these had not been accepted.

When Quinn’s nephew Peter failed to show up on Friday, sending a message that he was sick, Justice Elizabeth Dunne issued a warant for his arrest and told police to bring him to court.

Quinn, still regarded by some as a local hero for creating thousands of jobs in his home county of Cavan, turned a rural quarrying operation on his family farm into a global business empire, only to become the subject of Ireland’s largest ever bankruptcy order, four years after becoming its richest man.

His use of loans to make the ill-fated investments in the former Anglo has resulted in the bank pursuing him for debts of almost 3 billion euros in a global treasure hunt from courtrooms in Dublin to the British Virgin Islands.

Quinn, who told a court earlier this year that he was down to his last 11,000 euros, an aging Mercedes and 166 acres of land, is unable to repay most of the debts, and the bank’s lawyers have said taxpayers face a further “very substantial loss” if it fails to secure the outstanding assets.

Justice Dunne, who said Quinn was “evasive and uncooperative” when giving his evidence, will decide whether or not to jail him once both sides have finished their arguments. (Writing by Padraic Halpin, editing by Tim Pearce)