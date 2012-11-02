FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland jails former 'Celtic Tiger' Quinn for contempt
November 2, 2012

Ireland jails former 'Celtic Tiger' Quinn for contempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ireland jailed bankrupt former billionaire Sean Quinn on Friday after he failed to cooperate with an investigation into assets he was hiding abroad.

Quinn, who personified the “Celtic Tiger” boom that once drove Ireland’s now stricken economy, was sentenced to nine weeks in prison at the Dublin high court.

He had been found guilty of contempt of court in June for blocking a state-owned bank from seizing property.

He had been initially spared the indignity of being the first major player jailed in connection with the country’s economic collapse after he was ordered to disclose information regarding around 500 million euros worth of assets from Russia to Belize.

