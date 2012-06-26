FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Irish tycoon Quinn found guilty of contempt
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Bankrupt Irish tycoon Quinn found guilty of contempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Ireland’s onetime richest man Sean Quinn was found guilty of contempt on Tuesday and faces possible jail time after a court ruled that the bankrupt businessman had blocked a state bank from seizing hundreds of millions of euros of property.

Quinn, whose 4-billion euro ($5 billion) business empire collapsed after a disastrous investment in Anglo Irish Bank before its 2009 nationalisation, is in a bitter battle with the bank over debts of almost 3 billion euros.

The Irish Banking Resolution Corporation (IBRC), created from the remains of Anglo, asked the High Court to declare Quinn in contempt for violating an order not to interfere with foreign property assets worth an estimated 500 million euros.

Justice Elizabeth Dunne will decide on sentencing after hearing arguments from both sides about what action should be taken. Quinn’s son Sean Jnr and his nephew Peter Quinn were also found guilty of contempt.

