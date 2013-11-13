S&P says IMF backstop not major factor for Irish rating

DUBLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ireland could refuse a funding backstop from its bailout lenders without damaging its credit rating, the chief sovereign ratings officer of Standard & Poor’s said on Wednesday.

Ireland is due to exit its 85 billion euro EU-IMF bailout next month and the government has said it may do so without the insurance policy of a precautionary credit line, though no final decision has been made.

“In the way ... that we would assess sovereign credit risk, this is not really a major factor,” Moritz Kraemer told state broadcaster RTE.

Standard & Poor’s upgraded the outlook on Ireland’s BBB-plus rating in July to positive from stable, saying its debt may fall faster than expected. Moody’s is the only major rating agency that rates Irish debt as non-investment grade.

Government ministers have said Ireland’s large cash reserves could allow it to bypass the backstop, allowing it to reduce the unpopular oversight of the economy from lenders.

But Kraemer said the government would be taking a risk.

“If there were to be a negative scenario that is currently not on people’s radar screens ... markets might think the backstop is an important thing to have,” he said. “Right now they are not all that concerned about it.”