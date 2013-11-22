FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DBRS confirms Ireland's sovereign rating at A (low)
November 22, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

DBRS confirms Ireland's sovereign rating at A (low)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency DBRS on Friday confirmed Ireland’s sovereign rating, but warned a cut could still be on the way.

The agency confirmed Ireland at A (low), with a negative trend.

DBRS’ rating of Irish sovereign bonds is slightly higher than comparable ratings from larger agencies such as Standard and Poor’s and Moody‘s, making the DBRS rating particularly important for Ireland at the moment.

Its relatively high ratings are the only thing sparing the country’s bonds from the 5 percent penalty imposed by the European Central Bank on debt rated below single-A.

“The rating confirmation reflects Ireland’s strong commitment to fiscal consolidation, evidence of macroeconomic rebalancing, and emerging signs of economic recovery,” DBRS said in a statement.

Standard and Poor’s rates the country BBB-plus. Moody’s rates Ireland Ba1. Fitch rates it BBB-plus.

