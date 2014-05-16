FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's raises rating on Ireland by two notches
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's raises rating on Ireland by two notches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service raised its rating on Ireland by two notches to “Baa1” from “Baa3”, citing improved outlook for the country’s medium-term debt trajectory.

“Moody’s expects Ireland’s economy to grow considerably faster than the euro area average over the near to medium term,” the ratings agency said in a statement.

The agency also cited the significant reduction in the Irish government's contingent liabilities due to a recovery in the property market. (r.reuters.com/zek49v)

Moody’s also raised the short-term rating on Ireland to “P-2” from “P-3”. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.