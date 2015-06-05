FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 5, 2015

S&P raises Ireland's long-term credit rating to 'A+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s raised its rating on Ireland’s long-term foreign and local currency credit to ‘A+’ from ‘A’, citing a decline in net general government debt.

Ireland's improved fiscal performance, higher state asset sales and robust economic performance has led to a quicker decline in government debt, S&P said on Friday. (bit.ly/1MsZMIL)

The ratings agency affirmed its short-term credit rating on Ireland at ‘A-1’ and maintained a stable outlook. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

