FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish PM says needs bank deal after EU treaty vote
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
California
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

Irish PM says needs bank deal after EU treaty vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Europe’s banking sector needs to be comprehensively fixed and any solution must include a deal on Ireland’s banking debt, the prime minister said on Friday after voters strongly backed the European Union’s new fiscal treaty.

“The developing situation in Europe’s banking sectors needs a comprehensive solution and Ireland’s banking debt must form part of that solution,” Enda Kenny told a news conference.

Ireland has been pursuing a months-long campaign to refinance 30 billion euros ($37.09 billion) of bank debt and Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore added that Ireland now needed a long-term deal on that debt that was workable.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.