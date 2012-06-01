FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yes in Irish EU vote certain - Reuters calculation
June 1, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Yes in Irish EU vote certain - Reuters calculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Irish voters have backed Europe’s new fiscal treaty in a referendum that the “yes” camp is now mathematically certain to win, according to Reuters calculations.

With results declared in 41 out of Ireland’s 43 constituencies, the yes camp has a lead of over 300,000 votes. That is more than the 200,000 or so electors entitled to vote in the 2 constituencies yet to declare, meaning it is now impossible for the ‘no’ camp to overtake the ‘yes’ camp, Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

With counts now completed across much of the country, the fiscal treaty currently has the backing of 60.2 percent of those who voted. Reuters calculations are based on result tallies and the most recent voter data published on the Referendum Returning Officer’s web site and by independent election monitors.

