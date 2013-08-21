FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland appoints Frenchman as new financial regulator
August 21, 2013 / 9:24 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland appoints Frenchman as new financial regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ireland has appointed French official Cyril Roux to take over as the country’s financial regulator, the second foreigner it has appointed to the post since the collapse of the country’s banking system, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Roux, who is currently first deputy secretary general at the French prudential supervisory authority for banks and insurance companies, will take up his position on Oct. 1.

He replaces British citizen Matthew Elderfield, who was appointed in 2010 to shake-up for the country’s close-knit banking community. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)

