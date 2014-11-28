Irish retail sales drop 0.7 pct month-on-month in October

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The volume of Ireland’s retail sales fell 0.7 percent in October to stand 5.6 percent higher year-on-year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Excluding car sales, which have risen sharply this year, volumes were 0.3 higher on the month and up 4.6 percent on the year.

After barely growing for two years, Ireland’s economy is forecast to expand by almost 5 percent this year, which would probably make it the best-performing in the euro zone. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)