Irish November retail sales up 4.7 percent on year ago
January 8, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Irish November retail sales up 4.7 percent on year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes were 4.7 percent higher in November than a year ago and up 0.2 percent from October, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Excluding car sales, which have performed particularly well this year, volumes were up 3.6 percent on the year and 0.1 higher on the month.

After barely growing for two years, the government has said it expects data will show the Irish economy grew by around 5 percent in 2014, which would likely make it the fastest growing economy in the euro zone. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)

