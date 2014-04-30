Ryanair buys five more Boeing 737-800 planes

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Low cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy five more Boeing 737-800 aircraft, taking its order book to 180 new Boeing planes worth over $16 billion.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, said four of the five planes would be delivered in the summer next year, with the fifth coming in Feb, 2016.

“Now that we have 4 more aircraft (21 in total) for summer 2015, Ryanair will offer more new routes and increased frequencies to more customers than ever before,” the firm said. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Mark Potter)