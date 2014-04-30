FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryanair buys five more Boeing 737-800 planes
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Ryanair buys five more Boeing 737-800 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Low cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy five more Boeing 737-800 aircraft, taking its order book to 180 new Boeing planes worth over $16 billion.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, said four of the five planes would be delivered in the summer next year, with the fifth coming in Feb, 2016.

“Now that we have 4 more aircraft (21 in total) for summer 2015, Ryanair will offer more new routes and increased frequencies to more customers than ever before,” the firm said. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.