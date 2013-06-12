Ireland says will not act unilaterally on tax avoidance

DUBLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - Ireland will not reform its tax system unilaterally to allay international concerns that it allows multinational companies to avoid taxes, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Ireland has been forced to defend its tax arrangements after the U.S. Senate heard last month that Apple had paid little or no tax on tens of billions of dollars in profits channelled through Irish subsidiaries.

“It’s unfair to put pressure on Ireland to move because any move we make will be of no consequence,” Michael Noonan told journalists in Dublin, adding that it would welcome multilateral action.

“There is nothing in the tax code that we can do,” he said.