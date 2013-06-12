FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland says will not act unilaterally on tax avoidance
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland says will not act unilaterally on tax avoidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - Ireland will not reform its tax system unilaterally to allay international concerns that it allows multinational companies to avoid taxes, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Ireland has been forced to defend its tax arrangements after the U.S. Senate heard last month that Apple had paid little or no tax on tens of billions of dollars in profits channelled through Irish subsidiaries.

“It’s unfair to put pressure on Ireland to move because any move we make will be of no consequence,” Michael Noonan told journalists in Dublin, adding that it would welcome multilateral action.

“There is nothing in the tax code that we can do,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.