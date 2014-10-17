FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland eyes 6.25 pct corporate tax on intellectual property -Irish Times
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Ireland eyes 6.25 pct corporate tax on intellectual property -Irish Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ireland is considering levying corporate tax at half its standard 12.5 percent rate on profits from intellectual property under a scheme it is preparing to submit to the European Commission, the Irish Times reported on Friday.

The government, in its 2015 budget on Tuesday, announced plans to introduce a “Knowledge Development Box” tax scheme in a year’s time, similar to “patent boxes” in other jurisdictions, whereby profits earned from patented inventions are subject to a lower rate of corporation tax.

The scheme is aimed at convincing multinationals to keep their European headquarters in Ireland as the government prepares to close the much-criticised “Double Irish” tax loophole that has enabled companies based in the country to save billions of dollars in tax.

The Irish Times, without citing sources, said the government was also considering an 8 percent tax rate on intellectual property, which would be in line with a similar scheme in the Netherlands.

A spokesman for Finance Minister Michael Noonan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.