Ireland has concerns over Britain, Germany "patent box" proposal

DUBLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ireland is concerned about German and British proposals to tighten tax breaks linked to patents, as it looks to replace a much-criticised tax loophole with its own patent-based tax scheme, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

Dublin decided in its October budget to phase out the “Double Irish” loophole that multinationals used to save billions of dollars. It intends to bring in a “knowledge development box” in a year’s time, similar to so-called patent boxes in other jurisdictions.

Such schemes give favourable tax treatment to profits from products derived from patents. They are intended to encourage local companies to develop and sell products based on their patents and to attract the research and development units of foreign companies.

Germany and Britain said last month they will seek backing from other countries for a deal to ensure tax breaks based on patented research apply only in the country where the research and innovation takes place.

Noonan said it appeared qualifying for the tax break would be determined by whether a certain percentage of a company’s research and development staff worked locally.

”This approach on the one hand fits into Ireland’s core value of attracting substance,“ Noonan told a corporate tax conference. ”However, on the other hand, I do have concerns that such an approach, if designed too tightly, would have the potential to limit the scope for use by smaller countries.

“Would this represent a fair reform? I don’t think so. Further discussion is both planned and necessary.”

Germany has until now granted no patent-box tax breaks. Income from licensed products is generally taxed, like corporate profits, at around 30 percent. That compares with around 10 percent in Britain.

Britain and Germany will seek approval of their proposal by the OECD, as well as G20 members, at its meeting next January.

Noonan said he supported the the OECD’s base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) proposals, another project to tighten corporate tax rules. But he said it could also give larger countries an unfair advantage.

BEPS also should not single out US multinational companies, many of whom have a large presence in Ireland, he said. That “would merely be playing to the gallery and not be real tax reform.”

Noonan added that he would welcome a cut in Northern Ireland’s corporate tax rate if Britain agrees to let the province set its own rate, as the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.