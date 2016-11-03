FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Ireland's eir says York Capital completes stake sale
November 3, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 10 months ago

Ireland's eir says York Capital completes stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - York Capital Management has completed the sale of its 9.8 percent stake in Irish telecoms firm eir, eir's Chief Executive Richard Moat said on Thursday.

Anchorage Capital Group and two other eir shareholders - Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Davidson Kempner Capital - have bought the stake.

Moat said Anchorage hopes to gain approval from the Irish competition authority within weeks to secure a majority of the voting rights in eir.

He said the sale, which was outlined last week, was a vote of confidence in eir as York said it sold because it no longer considered eir a distressed asset.

Eir will continue its current level of investment when Anchorage takes control, with capital expenditure of between 19 and 22 percent of revenues this year, Moat said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
