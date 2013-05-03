FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland to hold bank tests ahead of Europe-wide tests-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank Stress Tests(THD)
May 3, 2013 / 11:42 AM / in 4 years

Ireland to hold bank tests ahead of Europe-wide tests-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - Ireland has resolved a standoff with its international lenders over the timing of stress tests of the country’s bailed-out banks that threatened to cloud its exit from an EU-IMF bailout at the end of the year, four sources told Reuters.

The government has agreed that the stress tests can take place ahead of a Europe-wide exercise, appeasing concerns from the EU and IMF, who wanted the banks to get a clean bill of health before the end of Ireland’s sovereign bailout in December.

Dublin had wanted the tests carried out in conjunction with a European-wide exercise in 2014.

“The situation has been diffused,” one source with knowledge of the situation said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.