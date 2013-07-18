FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's gains "fragile", needs more reform -EU, IMF, ECB
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2013 / 3:23 PM / in 4 years

Ireland's gains "fragile", needs more reform -EU, IMF, ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - Ireland needs to carry out more economic reforms and stick to its international bailout programme to ensure it builds on “fragile” gains to be able to fund itself on financial markets, international creditors said on Thursday.

“Gains are fragile and need to be safeguarded by steadfast programme execution,” the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank said in a statement at the end of their 11th review mission.

“The mission urged the authorities to develop further structural reforms,” the statement said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft

