Ulster Bank CEO Jim Brown waives bonus-Irish media
July 5, 2012 / 8:53 PM / 5 years ago

Ulster Bank CEO Jim Brown waives bonus-Irish media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland’s Irish unit has waived his bonus for the year according to Irish media, bowing to political pressure.

Ulster Bank CEO Jim Brown said he does not wish to be considered for a bonus this year, after refusing earlier on Thursday to rule out accepting a bonus.

The chief executive came under fierce questioning from politicians as he appeared before a parliamentary committee to discuss the turmoil at Ulster Bank due to a computer systems failure.

It was announced on Wednesday that customers could win compensation from Royal Bank of Scotland’s Irish unit due to chaos described as “appalling” by the country’s central bank and likely to rumble on for a further two weeks.

The problems, which saw salaries fail to appear in accounts, holidaymakers unable to access cash at overseas ATMs and customers’ household bills go unpaid, have been a public relations disaster for the bank, Ireland’s third-largest lender.

Unlike its parent group and UK sister bank NatWest, Ulster Bank is still battling to get on top of a huge backlog of failed payments.

