UPDATE 1-Ireland re-opens public sector pay deal

* Govt signals wants to re-negotiate Croke Park pay deal

* Says wants deal on work practices, pay at earliest opportunity

* Deal has helped Ireland avoid mass strikes

* Govt not looking to cut core pay -FinMin

DUBLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Irish government said on Tuesday it would hold talks with trade unions to overhaul a key public sector pay agreement that has help Ireland avoid the mass strikes seen in other struggling euro zone countries.

The 2010 Croke Park agreement, which promised no cuts in basic pay in exchange for reform of working practices, is due to run until the end of next year but the government is now looking to hammer out a new deal within weeks.

It invited public sector unions on Tuesday to new talks to secure “a new agenda” on increased productivity and cost cuts “at the earliest possible date.”

The decision to start new talks reflects “a shared ambition to build on the substantial contribution already made by public servants to Ireland’s ongoing economic recovery,” the government said in a statement.

“There’s always a choice between cutting services or getting more savings on the pay side. We have decided that we will negotiate additional savings on the pay side,” Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in Brussels on Tuesday.

He said the government was not looking to cut core pay and indicated that a deal could be struck shortly, given the upcoming budget in early December.

“Obviously figures on pay have to be included in the budgetary figures. So there would have to be an understanding pretty quickly,” he said.

While Ireland is the closest of the three countries bailed out in the euro zone’s debt crisis to returning to normal private sector funding of its debts, the government is under pressure to cut public sector wages as it tries to reduce its deficit to 3 percent of national output by 2015.

It is trying to contain cost overruns in the health service and social welfare as it tries to convince international bond investors that its finances are in order and that it will not need official funding when its EU and IMF funding runs out next year.

The Croke Park deal is credited with sparing Ireland the kind of industrial action that has held back fellow bailout recipient Greece, helping efforts to revive the Irish economy after Dublin had to bail out its banks and slash budget spending to pay the bill.

The International Monetary Fund has said that while it recognised the benefits of the Croke Park agreement, the public sector pay bill was still high, and that continued monitoring of the adequacy of savings was needed.

Members of the centre-right Fine Gael party have criticised the deal, saying it unfairly favours public sector workers. It has been defended by the coalition, centre-left junior partner the Labour party.

The public sector saw its wages cut by an average of 15 percent before the agreement was struck, six months before Ireland entered its bailout programme. Unions say they have borne much of the burden of the budget retrenchment through general taxation.