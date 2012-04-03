FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Iren posts net loss after Edison writedown
April 3, 2012

Italy's Iren posts net loss after Edison writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Italian northern utility Iren offered to pay a dividend of 0.013 euros per share for 2011, it said on Tuesday, after posting a net loss of 107.9 million euros last year mainly due to a writedown of its investments in Edison.

Iren found an agreement with French energy giant EDF earlier this year on the reorganisation of Edison, Italy’s No. 2 utility, which gives full management control of Edison to EDF.

Iren also said in the statement late on Tuesday it expected the weak macroeconomic conditions of 2011, which hit electricity and gas demand in Italy, to continue in 2012. (Reporting by Michel Rose)

