UPDATE 2-Iridium 4th-qtr beats on subscriber growth
March 6, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 2-Iridium 4th-qtr beats on subscriber growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $0.11 vs est $0.09

* Q4 rev $95 mln vs est $92.9 mln

* Service rev up 11 pct to $66.6 mln

* Number of billable subscribers up 22 pct

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

March 6 (Reuters) - Iridium Communications Inc posted quarterly results that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by strong subscriber growth and service revenue, and the satellite communications company said it would consider a joint venture to provide low-cost subscription plans.

“It is entirely in the realm of reason that terrestrial providers would look to augment their services with Iridium in the machine-to-machine segment, so that is something we would consider,” Chief Financial Officer Tom Fitzpatrick told Reuters.

Machine-to-machine data subscribers rose 50 percent in the fourth quarter, Fitzpatrick said, adding that the reach and functionality of Iridium’s satellites helped the quarter.

For the fourth-quarter, the company’s earnings fell to $8.4 million, or 11 cents a share, from $10.1 million, or 14 cents a share, last year.

Analysts expected earnings of 9 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The number of paying subscribers grew 22 percent in the quarter, and the company expects it to grow between 20 percent and 25 percent in 2012.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $95 million, topping analysts’ expectations of $92.9 million. Service revenue rose 11 percent to $66.6 million.

For the full year, the company projected a rise of 8 percent to 11 percent in service revenue.

The company’s shares, which have gained 35 percent in value since touching a year-low in October, were up 7 percent at $7.92 in early morning trade on the Nasdaq.

