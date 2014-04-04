FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's "bad bank" sells Northern Ireland loans
April 4, 2014

Ireland's "bad bank" sells Northern Ireland loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - The National Asset Management Agency, Ireland’s “bad bank”, sold a portfolio of loans in Northern Ireland with a par value of 4.5 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) in its largest transaction to date, it said on Friday.

The loans were owned by Northern Ireland-based debtors and secured by assets in Northern Ireland, Ireland, Britain and elsewhere in Europe, NAMA said in a statement.

It said terms of the transaction were not disclosed as they were commercially sensitive.

$1 = 0.6029 British Pounds Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Catherine Evans

