Ireland's "bad bank" sells Northern Ireland loans

DUBLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - The National Asset Management Agency, Ireland’s “bad bank”, sold a portfolio of loans in Northern Ireland with a par value of 4.5 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) in its largest transaction to date, it said on Friday.

The loans were owned by Northern Ireland-based debtors and secured by assets in Northern Ireland, Ireland, Britain and elsewhere in Europe, NAMA said in a statement.

It said terms of the transaction were not disclosed as they were commercially sensitive.