Ireland's permanent tsb to cut mortgage rates

DUBLIN, May 1 (Reuters) - Irish lender permanent tsb (PTSB) is to cut its residential mortgage rates by half a percentage point for 74,500 variable rate customers, moving its rates closer to those of domestic rivals.

Ireland’s banks, at the centre of the country’s financial crisis, have been reluctant to pass on European Central Bank rate cuts in standard variable rate mortgages because of their large losses on tracker mortgages, which track the ECB rate and are expensive to fund.

But PTSB will cut the rate charged on its Standard Variable Rate mortgages to 4.69 percent from 5.19 percent, it said in a statement.

Larger rivals Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland both offer lower minimum standard variable rates.

Once lauded as the only Irish lender to avoid a state bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property developers, IL&P was effectively nationalised last year due to its high proportion of tracker mortgages and inability to access traditional wholesale funding.

Its profitable life business is set to split from PTSB and last week the government confirmed it would move bad assets from its balance sheet to create a viable bank.

“We are setting out to create a more competitive bank that has a viable future in this market and that treats its customer fairly,” newly appointed chief executive Jeremy Masding said. “This move is an important statement of our intent.”