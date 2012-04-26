FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish Life wins govt backing to keep bank alive-source
April 26, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Irish Life wins govt backing to keep bank alive-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Irish Life & Permanent has won government backing for a plan to allow its banking arm remain as a standalone business following talks with the country’s EU/IMF bailout lenders this week, a source close to the process said.

The bancassurer, whose profitable life business is set to split from its troubled banking division, presented a plan to Ireland’s “Troika” of lenders this week seeking to eke out a viable bank by moving its bad assets off balance sheet.

“At this stage, they are backing the plan discussed with the Troika this week which was to maintain PTSB as a standalone business, ringfence the non-core assets and bring the core business back into a position where it can lend into the market,” the source told Reuters.

