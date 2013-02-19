Great-West Lifeco to buy Irish Life for C$1.75 bln

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian life insurer Great-West Lifeco Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Irish Life Group Ltd for C$1.75 billion ($1.73 billion).

Irish Life, formerly the life insurance arm of bailed out Irish Life & Permanent, was taken over by the state after a planned sale of the unit was suspended in 2011.

A source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters in December that Canada Life, a unit of Canadian life insurer Great-West Lifeco, was close to buying Irish Life.

The transaction is expected to close in July, Great-West Lifeco said.