FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Local activists occupy Minera IRL's gold mine in Peru, shares slide
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Local activists occupy Minera IRL's gold mine in Peru, shares slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Community protesters halted operations at Minera IRL Ltd’s Corihuarmi gold mine in the Peruvian Andes after taking over key installations over the weekend, the company said Monday.

The miner’s London shares dropped 10 percent after the announcement.

IRL did not specify in a statement what protesters were demanding. Company officials planned to meet with representatives of the town of Atcas on Monday to negotiate a solution.

IRL produced 23,321 ounces of gold from Corihuarmi last year.

The miner has also been struggling with community relations near its Ollachea exploration gold project in southern Peru.

Locals there withdrew their support for Ollachea last month after management changes triggered fears the company would not follow through with commitments to provide benefits to nearby communities.

Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.