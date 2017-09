Nov 21 (Reuters) - Iroko Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Secures $75 million in debt financing to support Zorvolex(TM)

commercialization * Entered $75 million debt facility agreement with affiliate of orbimed

advisors llc to support the launch of zorvolex * Agreement with orbimed provides additional resources necessary to

commercialize first lower dose nsaid from portfolio in Q1 2014