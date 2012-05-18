Iron ore swaps volumes rise in May after April drop

* Volumes could hit new record in May

* Steel mills still reluctant, manufacturers more interested

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Iron ore swaps volumes rebounded in the first half of May, after dropping to their lowest this year in April on the back of low volatility, brokers said this week.

The volume of iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Futures Exchange (SGX) in April fell to its lowest level so far this year at 3.8 million tonnes.

It hit a record high, since trading began in 2008, of 7.5 million tonnes in October last year.

The April drop was mainly due to low price volatility but as prices moved out of their April range in the last couple of weeks, traders have gone back to the market.

“April was very range-bound so traders were happy to stay on the sidelines but in May we have seen better volumes so far,” said Kenny Groth a London-based iron ore swaps broker at London Commodity Brokers (LCB).

“I think it’s the nature of the market that when volatility is low, trading volumes fall but we should see less and less of this as the market matures and the liquidity pool expands with new players getting in. Volumes should be more consistent going forward and we won’t only rely on big market moves.”

A steep price fall in the iron ore physical market in the last couple of weeks boosted activity in the paper market lately, brokers and traders said.

In the first two weeks of May about 4 million tonnes worth of iron ore swaps were cleared, according to FIS iron ore broker Pia Marie Treloevik. If these volumes were to be repeated in the next two weeks, May would represent a new record month for iron ore swaps volumes.

OVER BROKERED?

The potential of this young but growing derivatives market has enticed a number of new brokers into the iron ore swaps sector, although the number of industry participants using the market remains low.

“A lot of brokers are getting into iron ore because they read about the romance of doing iron ore; they see the potential of this market but they are not bringing in their own customer base,” said LCB Chief Executive Clive Murray.

“They try to entice customers with lower brokerage (fees) but there are no big producers apart from BHP involved at the moment and only a handful of steel producers using iron ore swaps.”

Although the large European mills such as ThyssenKrupp remain reluctant to use iron ore swaps to hedge their exposure to iron ore prices, a number of manufacturers have lately started to enquire about iron ore swaps to hedge their exposure, said John Wright, head of the iron ore desk at brokerage GFI.