Workers at Shougang's iron mine in Peru start indefinite strike
#Market News
September 21, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Workers at Shougang's iron mine in Peru start indefinite strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Workers at iron miner Shougang Hierro Peru, a unit of China’s Shougang Group , started an indefinite strike Monday to demand better wages, a union leader union said Monday.

The stoppage, which began at 0800 local time (1300 GMT), completely halted output at Shougang’s mine in southern Peru, said Julio Ortiz, sub-secretary general of the union.

Company representatives in Peru declined to provide immediate comment.

Shougang produced 7.2 million tonnes of iron from the mine in 2014. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

