LIMA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Workers at iron miner Shougang Hierro Peru, a unit of China’s Shougang Group , will start an indefinite strike on Monday to demand better wages, the union said Thursday.

Shougang produced 7.2 million tonnes of iron from its mine in Peru’s southern Ica region in 2014. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)