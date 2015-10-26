FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former NSA head's cyber-security startup raises $32.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 26, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Former NSA head's cyber-security startup raises $32.5 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. National Security Agency Director Keith Alexander’s cyber security startup, IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, said on Monday it had raised $32.5 million in a “Series A” funding round led by Trident Capital Cybersecurity.

IronNet says its technology detects and mitigates anomalous activity in a company’s cyber infrastructure using advanced behavioral models and analytics.

The funding will help accelerate growth and scale the launch of the IronNet product line, Alexander, the company's chief executive, said in the statement. (bit.ly/1WdBx4D)

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers also participated in the funding round. A “Series A” funding is typically a start-up’s first major round of capital financing.

Alexander founded the company in 2014 along with former top officials of the U.S. Department of Defence, the National Counterterrorism Center, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

IronNet aroused controversy last year after employing a senior U.S. intelligence official to work part-time, a move that NSA officials said risked a conflict of interest. Alexander later ended the deal.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.