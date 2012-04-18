FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GFI launches electronically-traded iron ore swaps
April 18, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

GFI launches electronically-traded iron ore swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* First electronic iron ore trades linked to Singapore Exchange

* System uses straight-through-processing

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Broking firm GFI Group launched the first electronically-traded iron ore swaps on Wednesday, using a system linked to the Singapore Exchange, signalling further expansion in trading of the raw material to make steel.

Trading in iron ore has surged in recent years after mining companies and steel firms dismantled the old benchmark system that set annual prices once a year in favour of short-term pricing systems.

Until now, swaps have been processed manually, but now they can be executed electronically using straight through processing (STP), a GFI official told Reuters.

GFI’s commodity and energy trading platform is linked to the Singapore Exchange, which clears the swaps, increasing speed and efficiency, the official added.

Benchmark spot iron ore prices held near six-month highs on Wednesday, traders said.

