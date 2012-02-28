UPDATE 1-Vale says huge iron ore expansion needed globally to replace old mines

* Aims to maximise output even when supply becomes more balanced

* In talks with Japan, South Korea for Valemax access

* Confident on China’s economic growth outlook

By David Stanway and Ruby Lian

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A huge expansion of global iron ore output is needed as older mines become depleted, a senior executive of Brazilian miner Vale SA said, adding that the company’s medium-term strategy was to maximise production at its mines.

Luiz Meriz, president of Vale Minerals China, also told at an industry conference in Beijing on Tuesday that the company was in talks with countries around the world, including Japan and South Korea, to dock its fleet of Valemax giant ore carriers, which range from 380,000-400,000 tonnes in size.

“Our strategy is to continue maximising output even when supply becomes more balanced in future,” Meriz said.

Meriz said Vale had invested $15.1 billion between 2010-2011 to boost production and to raise operational efficiency. It is looking to its Valemax vessels to better compete with Australian rivals Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd .

“We’re in discussions with ports around the world, including China ... and so far there has been positive dialogue,” he said, adding that the acceptance of vessels was a technical issue.

He said three main technical issues were the depth of access channels, the strength of terminals, and the maneuverability of the vessels when docking.

Vale’s efforts to ship iron ore to China -- its largest customer -- using the giant ships hit a wall after Beijing slapped a 350,000-deadweight-tonne limit on vessels to dock, citing safety issues and a protracted slump in its shipping industry.

With Beijing’s ports closed to Valemax vessels, the Rio de Janeiro-based miner will have to rely on costlier trans-shipment hubs in the Philippines and Malaysia to ensure its mega-ships, each costing about $110 million, remain employed.

Vale also said it was confident about China’s growth this year and saw economic growth exceeding the government’s average annual target of 7 percent in 2011-2015.

Vale reported a 21 percent fall in fourth-quarter net income, hit by higher costs and weaker iron ore prices that analysts say could keep earnings under pressure this year.