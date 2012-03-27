Brazil's Vale moderately optimistic about iron ore outlook

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - World no.2 miner Vale is moderately optimistic about the outlook for iron ore and expects significant demand from China despite moderate growth in steel production there, Claudio Alves, global marketing director, said on Tuesday.

“Regarding the future, we at Vale are moderately optimistic for the next few years. We believe China will continue to grow,” Alves said.

“There is still room for steel production maybe to grow a more moderate rate, but based on huge steel production capacity, it’s still very significant.” (Reporting by Rujun Shen)