CORRECTED-Access Industries raises investment in ironSource to $25 million

(Corrects to Warner Music Group from Time Warner Music in fourth paragraph)

TEL AVIV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Israel-based ironSource, which helps mobile and desktop application developers distribute their apps and make money off of them, has received a $20 million investment from a group led by Access Industries.

This brings the total amount raised by ironSource in its latest funding round to $100 million, which it will use to increase its market share, expand its product offering and make strategic acquisitions.

Access Industries, an investment group led by its chairman Len Blavatnik, provided most of the new funding and increased its total investment in ironSource to $25 million, ironSource said on Wednesday.

Access’ portfolio companies include Warner Music Group, Rocket Internet and GetTaxi. It has increased its investments in Israeli technology through the establishment of ClalTech, which serves as its Israeli tech investment arm.

Founded in 2010, ironSource has about 500 employees in Tel Aviv, Beijing, San Francisco and New York. It plans to open offices in Europe and South America in 2015.

According to Tomer Bar-Zeev, ironSource’s chief executive, the company had revenue of over $250 million in 2014.

The company has been widely rumoured to be considering an initial public offering in the United States this year at a reported valuation of $1.5-$1.6 billion.

“Regarding an IPO, all options are on the table, and if going public at a given point in time is the right thing to do, we will do it,” Bar-Zeev said.

The company is considering acquisition opportunities of $100 million or more in mobile as well as other areas, he said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and David Evans)