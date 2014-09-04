FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's ironSource buys mobile game studio Upopa
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 4, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's ironSource buys mobile game studio Upopa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Israel-based ironSource said on Thursday it has acquired mobile game studio Upopa, adding mobile game creation expertise to its new innovation lab, ironLabs.

Financial details were not disclosed.

IronSource helps mobile and desktop application developers distribute their apps and make money off of them. The acquisition of Upopa will enable ironSource to incorporate experts in mobile game development, helping it better serve the needs of mobile and gaming developers, the company said.

“We are always looking for ways to bring new capabilities to developers that can help them turn their ideas into sustainable ... businesses,” said Omer Kaplan, deputy chief executive of ironSource.

Over the last year ironSource has focused on developing and growing its mobile offering.

In one year of operation, Upopa’s games have been downloaded over 1.35 million times. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.