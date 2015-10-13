FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ironwood Pharma's constipation drug meets goal in late-study
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Ironwood Pharma's constipation drug meets goal in late-study

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday a lower dose of its constipation drug met the main goal of improving bowel movements of patients in a late-stage study.

The drug developer said a 72 micrograms (mcg) dose of the drug, linaclotide, fared better than a placebo when evaluated in adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC)- a type of gastrointestinal disorder.

Linaclotide is currently approved by the FDA as a 145 mcg capsule and as a 290 mcg capsule. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

