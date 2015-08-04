Thai IRPC Q2 net profit surges on higher margins

BANGKOK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s IRPC PCL said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit soared from a year earlier thanks to rising inventory gains and improved margins from both refining and petrochemical products.

Net profit was 4.2 billion baht ($119.97 million) for the April-June quarter, in line with the 4 billion baht average forecast of 11 analysts polled by Reuters. The profit compared with 178 million baht in the same period a year earlier.

IRPC, 38.5 percent owned by the country’s top energy firm PTT PCL, operates a 215,000 barrels per day refinery, making oil products including gasoline, diesel, naphtha and LPG. It also runs petrochemical plants. ($1 = 35.0100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)