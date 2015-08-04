FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai IRPC Q2 net profit surges on higher margins
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 4, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

Thai IRPC Q2 net profit surges on higher margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s IRPC PCL said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit soared from a year earlier thanks to rising inventory gains and improved margins from both refining and petrochemical products.

Net profit was 4.2 billion baht ($119.97 million) for the April-June quarter, in line with the 4 billion baht average forecast of 11 analysts polled by Reuters. The profit compared with 178 million baht in the same period a year earlier.

IRPC, 38.5 percent owned by the country’s top energy firm PTT PCL, operates a 215,000 barrels per day refinery, making oil products including gasoline, diesel, naphtha and LPG. It also runs petrochemical plants. ($1 = 35.0100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.