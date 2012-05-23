FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai IRPC to buy 25 pct of Ube Chemicals for $169 mln
May 23, 2012 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai IRPC to buy 25 pct of Ube Chemicals for $169 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 23 (Reuters) - IRPC Pcl :

* Board approves plan to spend 5.3 billion baht ($169 million)on a 25 percent stake in Ube Chemicals (Asia) Pcl, a unit of Japanese-based Ube group, it said in a statement to the stock exchange

* The deal will involve buying 193.48 million new shares issued by Ube Chemicals and another 75 million common shares from Ube Industries Ltd

* Ube Chemicals is a leader in the global caprolactam and nylon-6 market with capacity of 130,000 tonnes of caprolactam and 75,000 tonnes of nylon-6; its plants are located on IRPC’s industrial estate in eastern Rayong province

* Caprolactam is major feedstock for producing nylon-6, widely used in auto parts, food-packaging film, textile, fishing nets and toothbrushes ($1 = 31.3750 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

