Texas tycoon Wyly urges U.S. judge to reject IRS tax case

DALLAS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Texas tycoon Sam Wyly argued on Wednesday that the Internal Revenue Service had failed at trial to prove the businessman used offshore trusts to engage in a massive tax fraud.

Don Lan, a lawyer for Sam Wyly and the widow of his brother Charles, Caroline Wyly, said during closing arguments in a trial in federal bankruptcy court in Dallas that the IRS’s case amounted to little more than “allegations and innuendo.”

The IRS, which is seeking $2.2 billion from the Wylys, had contended the brothers since 1992 used offshore trusts to avoid paying taxes while exercising stock options and warrants of four companies on whose boards the brothers sat.

But Lan said the Wylys had relied on the advice of lawyers and other advisors in utilizing the offshore system.

“By taking an aggressive position, does that mean they did anything wrong? No,” Lan said.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barbara Houser appeared skeptical of the Wylys’ positions, saying the trusts “gave her heartburn” and were “wrong from the beginning.”

Jonathan Blacker, a U.S. Justice Department lawyer representing the IRS, said “fraud occurred each and every year the offshore system existed.”

“It was more than aggressive,” he said. “It was illegal and fraud.”

The arguments came at the close of a non-jury trial over the IRS’s claims.

The IRS had initially sought $3.22 billion in back taxes, penalties and interest from the Wylys, including $2.03 billion from Sam Wyly.

But in papers filed on Monday, the IRS reduced its claims, saying it was now seeking $1.43 billion from Sam Wyly and $834.2 million from Caroline Wyly, whose husband Charles died in a car crash in 2011.

The trial came nearly a year after Sam Wyly and Charles’ estate were ordered to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $299.4 million for engaging in a securities fraud through those same trusts.

In that case, a Manhattan jury in 2014 found the Wylys liable for scheming to hide $550 million in trading profits in the stocks of Sterling Software Inc, Michaels Stores Inc, Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity & Life Holdings Ltd, now called Scottish Re Group Ltd.

Following the verdict, Sam Wyly, who last appeared on Forbes’ list of the 400 richest Americans in 2010 with a net worth of $1 billion, and Caroline Wyly filed for bankruptcy in October 2014.

The case is In re Samuel Evans Wyly, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 14-35043. (Reporting by Marice Richter in Dallas Writing by Nate Raymond; Editing by Alistair Bell)