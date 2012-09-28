FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irving Oil charged in Quebec gas-price fixing case
September 28, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

Irving Oil charged in Quebec gas-price fixing case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Irving Oil Ltd, part of the big Eastern Canadian family-run conglomerate, and one of its managers have been charged in a sweeping Quebec gasoline price-fixing investigation that has already netted jail terms and C$3 million ($3.1 million) in fines, Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Friday.

Irving and the manager of the company’s business in Quebec, Serge Parent, each face three charges in connection with fixing the price of fuel in Victoriaville, Thetford Mines and Sherbrooke, Quebec, the federal bureau said in a statement. The investigation began in 2008 and involved wiretaps and searches, it said.

$1=$0.98 Canadian Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway

