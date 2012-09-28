Irving Oil to fight Quebec price-fixing charges

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Irving Oil Ltd said on Friday it will defend itself against the Canadian Competition Bureau’s charges of gasoline price-fixing in Quebec, arguing it did not know about the crimes of its staff when they were taking place.

“Our company was not aware of these activities and, when our company became aware of them, we took immediate steps to address the situation, including disciplinary action,” Irving spokeswoman Carolyn Van der Veen said in an email. “Our company believes that we should not be held responsible for the actions of employees who knowingly violated company policy.” (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Kenneth Barry)