FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irving Oil to fight Quebec price-fixing charges
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 28, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

Irving Oil to fight Quebec price-fixing charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Irving Oil Ltd said on Friday it will defend itself against the Canadian Competition Bureau’s charges of gasoline price-fixing in Quebec, arguing it did not know about the crimes of its staff when they were taking place.

“Our company was not aware of these activities and, when our company became aware of them, we took immediate steps to address the situation, including disciplinary action,” Irving spokeswoman Carolyn Van der Veen said in an email. “Our company believes that we should not be held responsible for the actions of employees who knowingly violated company policy.” (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.