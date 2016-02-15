FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's ISA to offer $117 mln in local bonds
February 15, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia's ISA to offer $117 mln in local bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Colombian electricity company ISA , will offer up to 400 billion pesos ($117.3 million) in local bonds beginning on Tuesday, as part of its larger 3.5 trillion in planned issues, the company said in a public sale announcement on Monday.

The debt, maturing in 8, 12 and 25 years, will finance the company’s investments.

ISA is majority-owned by the Colombian government and operates in Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina and Central America.

$1 = 3,409.82 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Diane Craft

